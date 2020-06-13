/
57 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX📍
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
The Parks of Deer Creek
26 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
115 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
2 Units Available
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$969
1078 sqft
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
Hallmark-Camelot
25 Units Available
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
1 Unit Available
5608 Grand Ranch Drive
5608 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
Quaint little country house on a half an acre in Joshua ISD, over sized storage building in the back!
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools. Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Overton South
38 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
85 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
13 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Hulen Mall
10 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
Oakridge Terrace
82 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
12 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
12 Units Available
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
976 sqft
WELCOME HOME The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes.
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Paschal
75 Units Available
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1095 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
27 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Candle Ridge West
5 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Burleson, the median rent is $952 for a studio, $1,134 for a 1-bedroom, $1,409 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,911 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burleson, check out our monthly Burleson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Burleson area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burleson from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
