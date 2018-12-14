All apartments in Dallas
6315 Campbell Road

6315 Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This condo is located in a charming complex just off Campbell Road in North Dallas. Richardson ISD. This condo has been recently painted on the interior, updated bathroom sinks, and updated kitchen with refrigerator included. Split bedrooms each with bathroom attached or adjacent, with large walk in closets. Kitchen has great storage, and loads of counter space. Dining area overlooks the pool. Master in rear of the unit. Just off the utility closet, washer and dryer included. Back of unit, backs up to a shady, heavily treed area with creek. Dog walking path back there as well. Covered patio just off the living room, with gas burning fireplace. Small storage room on back porch.
Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Campbell Road have any available units?
6315 Campbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Campbell Road have?
Some of 6315 Campbell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Campbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Campbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Campbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Campbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Campbell Road offer parking?
No, 6315 Campbell Road does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Campbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 Campbell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Campbell Road have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Campbell Road has a pool.
Does 6315 Campbell Road have accessible units?
No, 6315 Campbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Campbell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Campbell Road has units with dishwashers.

