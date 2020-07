630 Blaylock Drive

Amenities

CUTE & ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN HOUSE IN HISTORIC LAKE CLIFF. ACROSS THE STREET FROM LAKE CLIFF PARK WITH A SPECTACULAR VIEW OF THE LAKE FROM YOUR FRONT PORCH!! JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS & 2 BLOCKS FROM THE NEW DART TROLLEY FROM OAK CLIFF TO DOWNTOWN. THIS NEWLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM BUNGALOW HOUSE FEATURES AN EAT-IN KITCHEN, LOADS OF STORAGE, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND GAS STOVE. UPDATED BATH! LAUNDRY AREA WITH STACK WASHER & DRYER. 06 MONTH LEASE. DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO 01 MONTH'S RENT. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!! $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.