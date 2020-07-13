Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Introducing Magnolia on Gaston apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood east of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are full of custom finishes and a seamlessly integrated technology package. Our Magnolia on Gaston luxury apartments provide a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Rent our Magnolia on Gaston apartments with walkable access to the White Rock trail greens, retail and restaurants. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our Gaston community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. The Lakewood Dallas neighborhood, located just minutes from Downtown, is well-known for its ...