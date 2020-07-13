All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Magnolia on Gaston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Magnolia on Gaston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Magnolia on Gaston

Open Now until 6pm
6000 Gaston Avenue · (817) 799-7496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6000 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia on Gaston.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Introducing Magnolia on Gaston apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood east of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are full of custom finishes and a seamlessly integrated technology package. Our Magnolia on Gaston luxury apartments provide a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Rent our Magnolia on Gaston apartments with walkable access to the White Rock trail greens, retail and restaurants. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our Gaston community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. The Lakewood Dallas neighborhood, located just minutes from Downtown, is well-known for its ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Convenience fee $20 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $100/month. Surface lot available and car ports (optional). Parking assignment fee is $100. Please call our leasing office for more information. Parking on lot for now, carports being built.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia on Gaston have any available units?
Magnolia on Gaston has 10 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia on Gaston have?
Some of Magnolia on Gaston's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia on Gaston currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia on Gaston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia on Gaston pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia on Gaston is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia on Gaston offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia on Gaston offers parking.
Does Magnolia on Gaston have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia on Gaston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia on Gaston have a pool?
No, Magnolia on Gaston does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia on Gaston have accessible units?
No, Magnolia on Gaston does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia on Gaston have units with dishwashers?
No, Magnolia on Gaston does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Magnolia on Gaston?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Dakota
6550 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity