Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this prairie style, transitional home in popular, East Dallas neighborhood. Features large living & dining area with fireplace, recently updated kitchen with new SS appliances, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large master bedroom with lots of natural light. 3rd bedroom is upstairs & currently used as second living area & office. Home sits on over sized, landscaped lot with patios & 2.5 car detached garage. Recent foundation work completed with engineer report.