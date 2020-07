Amenities

The Venue at Greenville is a pet friendly community centrally located just off Greenville Avenue with easy access to Interstate 75-Central Expressway, Lyndon B. Johnson Highway (635) fine dining, Northpark Mall, the Shops at Park Lane, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and much more. Three miles down the road is the Lake Highlands North Park that features two playgrounds, lighted tennis courts and soccer fields, nature center and a fully equipped recreation center with gym, fitness center, meeting room and senior citizens' annex. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes offer fireplaces and full size washer/ dryer connections in select homes, fully equipped kitchens with updated appliances modern faux wood flooring. With two tranquil swimming pools and our 24 hour fitness center to enjoy as well as our our breathtaking wooded surroundings, you'll look forward to coming home to The Venue at Greenville.