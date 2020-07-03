All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:41 AM

5937 Lewis Street

5937 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing location! You are less than five minutes walking distance from BOTH Knox, Henderson and Lower Greenville, with over thirty plus restaurants, bars, shops to choose from. House located in the back part of the property for perfect privacy and quietness. Nice updated four bed, three and half bath duplex. Large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to spacious dinning, living room. Master bedroom with spa style bathroom, dual vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, large walk in closet. Gated access into full two car garage. Cozy backyard with top of the line artificial grass and entertainment area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Lewis Street have any available units?
5937 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 Lewis Street have?
Some of 5937 Lewis Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5937 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 5937 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 5937 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 5937 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.

