Nice well maintained mid-century modern 6-plex in Junius Heights near Lakewood Shopping Center. This is the lower center unit. Recent commercial plank flooring, fresh paint. Kitchen updated recently with new counters and appliances. Large rooms, separate dining area. On-site laundry. Electricity usage is sub-metered. All Utilities are billed back to tenants from owner monthly so no need to set up in tenant's name. MAX OF THREE OCCUPANTS FOR THIS UNIT.