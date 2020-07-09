5809 Northmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home has been extensively remodeled with additional square footage added in 2016. Featuring a modern color palette of whites & greys, the property enjoys a new master suite with large walk in closet, new bathroom, HW floors thru-out, open kitchen & living room, large dining, additional 4th bedroom on private wing with secondary living space, oversized 2 car grg & huge backyard with new deck. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance with an approved contractor. Ideally situated with easy access to the Tollway and all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer. The property is available for lease starting August 1, 2020.