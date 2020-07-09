All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5809 Northmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5809 Northmoor Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:45 PM

5809 Northmoor Drive

5809 Northmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5809 Northmoor Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Royal Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home has been extensively remodeled with additional square footage added in 2016. Featuring a modern color palette of whites & greys, the property enjoys a new master suite with large walk in closet, new bathroom, HW floors thru-out, open kitchen & living room, large dining, additional 4th bedroom on private wing with secondary living space, oversized 2 car grg & huge backyard with new deck. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance with an approved contractor. Ideally situated with easy access to the Tollway and all the shops and restaurants that the area has to offer. The property is available for lease starting August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Northmoor Drive have any available units?
5809 Northmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Northmoor Drive have?
Some of 5809 Northmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Northmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Northmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Northmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Northmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Northmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Northmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 Northmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Northmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Northmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 5809 Northmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Northmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Northmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Northmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Northmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University