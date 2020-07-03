All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:24 PM

5800 Prospect Avenue

5800 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Stunning, spacious upstairs unit centrally located in the desired Knox Henderson, Lower Greenville, Lakewood area. PRIME LOCATION! Minutes from numerous popular restaurants, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and plenty more. The unit itself features a living area with a mock fireplace, huge dining room with French doors, lots of windows for natural lighting all throughout, and polished hard wood floors. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Second smaller room is ideal for a study or office space divided by French doors next to master bedroom. Washer, dryer, and appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5800 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 5800 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5800 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 5800 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 5800 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5800 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

