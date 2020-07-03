5800 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Stunning, spacious upstairs unit centrally located in the desired Knox Henderson, Lower Greenville, Lakewood area. PRIME LOCATION! Minutes from numerous popular restaurants, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, and plenty more. The unit itself features a living area with a mock fireplace, huge dining room with French doors, lots of windows for natural lighting all throughout, and polished hard wood floors. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Second smaller room is ideal for a study or office space divided by French doors next to master bedroom. Washer, dryer, and appliances included.