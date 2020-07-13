All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

Village Square

Open Now until 6pm
5959 Watership Ln · (972) 362-6193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5959 Watership Ln, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0227 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
business center
hot tub
internet access
Village Square offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Dallas, Texas! With access to Downtown Dallas, Duncanville, and Arlington, Village Square provides a convenient location to all of our residents. Cool off in our sparkling swimming pools, relax in our cozy pool furniture, refreshing waters, and a carefree atmosphere. Enjoy our cyber cafe, BBQ grills, picnic area, pet park, and playground. Work out in our fitness center. Reserved parking and a controlled access gate make your home complete. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are filled with wonderful features designed to enhance your lifestyle. Features include: faux-wood flooring, Cathedral ceilings*fireplaces*, faux-granite countertops, French Patio Doors*, over-sized patios, and black appliances*.Village Square provides 24 hour emergency maintenance, professional management, online payment options, and a courteous, resident-oriented staff who will work to exceed all of your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village Square have any available units?
Village Square has 2 units available starting at $1,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Square have?
Some of Village Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Square currently offering any rent specials?
Village Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Square is pet friendly.
Does Village Square offer parking?
Yes, Village Square offers parking.
Does Village Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Square have a pool?
Yes, Village Square has a pool.
Does Village Square have accessible units?
No, Village Square does not have accessible units.
Does Village Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Square has units with dishwashers.

