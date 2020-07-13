Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed business center hot tub internet access

Village Square offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Dallas, Texas! With access to Downtown Dallas, Duncanville, and Arlington, Village Square provides a convenient location to all of our residents. Cool off in our sparkling swimming pools, relax in our cozy pool furniture, refreshing waters, and a carefree atmosphere. Enjoy our cyber cafe, BBQ grills, picnic area, pet park, and playground. Work out in our fitness center. Reserved parking and a controlled access gate make your home complete. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are filled with wonderful features designed to enhance your lifestyle. Features include: faux-wood flooring, Cathedral ceilings*fireplaces*, faux-granite countertops, French Patio Doors*, over-sized patios, and black appliances*.Village Square provides 24 hour emergency maintenance, professional management, online payment options, and a courteous, resident-oriented staff who will work to exceed all of your needs.