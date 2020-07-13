Amenities
Village Square offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in Dallas, Texas! With access to Downtown Dallas, Duncanville, and Arlington, Village Square provides a convenient location to all of our residents. Cool off in our sparkling swimming pools, relax in our cozy pool furniture, refreshing waters, and a carefree atmosphere. Enjoy our cyber cafe, BBQ grills, picnic area, pet park, and playground. Work out in our fitness center. Reserved parking and a controlled access gate make your home complete. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are filled with wonderful features designed to enhance your lifestyle. Features include: faux-wood flooring, Cathedral ceilings*fireplaces*, faux-granite countertops, French Patio Doors*, over-sized patios, and black appliances*.Village Square provides 24 hour emergency maintenance, professional management, online payment options, and a courteous, resident-oriented staff who will work to exceed all of your needs.