All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Sedona Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Sedona Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Sedona Ridge

11100 Walnut Hill Ln · (858) 769-2792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 18

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 3124 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

See 55+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
guest parking
hot tub
If you're looking for exceptional apartment living in Dallas, Texas, you've found it at Sedona Ridge! Our community is conveniently located 30 minutes from DFW International Airport and 20 minutes from the famous entertainment districts of downtown Dallas. Lake Highlands North Park is only 3 miles away, providing a welcoming gathering place for families. Sedona Ridge offers 11 different studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans, making it possible to find the perfect home. Our apartments provide top quality features such as tile floors, a wood burning fireplace, and a private patio or balcony with extra storage! Our apartments were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home. Residents can enjoy a nice walk along our beautifully landscaped grounds or enjoy a barbecue in our picnic area with family and friends. Sedona Ridge makes it easy to access public transportation and with our on-site laundry facility, our amenities are sure to make your life even more pleasant. Come and experience great apartment living at Sedona Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $95 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona Ridge have any available units?
Sedona Ridge has 58 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona Ridge have?
Some of Sedona Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Ridge offers parking.
Does Sedona Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedona Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sedona Ridge has a pool.
Does Sedona Ridge have accessible units?
No, Sedona Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sedona Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity