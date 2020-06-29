Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly guest parking hot tub

If you're looking for exceptional apartment living in Dallas, Texas, you've found it at Sedona Ridge! Our community is conveniently located 30 minutes from DFW International Airport and 20 minutes from the famous entertainment districts of downtown Dallas. Lake Highlands North Park is only 3 miles away, providing a welcoming gathering place for families. Sedona Ridge offers 11 different studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans, making it possible to find the perfect home. Our apartments provide top quality features such as tile floors, a wood burning fireplace, and a private patio or balcony with extra storage! Our apartments were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home. Residents can enjoy a nice walk along our beautifully landscaped grounds or enjoy a barbecue in our picnic area with family and friends. Sedona Ridge makes it easy to access public transportation and with our on-site laundry facility, our amenities are sure to make your life even more pleasant. Come and experience great apartment living at Sedona Ridge.