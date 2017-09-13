5634 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained single family home lease opportunity in the heart of Lower Greenville! This recently updated two bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood and tile floors throughout, wet bar, granite in kitchen & baths, gas fireplace, fresh paint, trendy new porcelain tile in sun room, a separate utility room with washer and dryer included. The alleyway entrance has an automatic gate leading to the backyard & two car garage. The backyard has a wonderful wood deck for relaxing & entertaining. Located conveniently close to some of the best restaurants, and entertainment Dallas has to offer.