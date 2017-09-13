All apartments in Dallas
5634 Vanderbilt Avenue
5634 Vanderbilt Avenue

5634 Vanderbilt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Vanderbilt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained single family home lease opportunity in the heart of Lower Greenville! This recently updated two bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood and tile floors throughout, wet bar, granite in kitchen & baths, gas fireplace, fresh paint, trendy new porcelain tile in sun room, a separate utility room with washer and dryer included. The alleyway entrance has an automatic gate leading to the backyard & two car garage. The backyard has a wonderful wood deck for relaxing & entertaining. Located conveniently close to some of the best restaurants, and entertainment Dallas has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
5634 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue offers parking.
Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

