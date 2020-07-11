All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Lakewood Flats

7425 La Vista Dr · (214) 214-4077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2135 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 0117 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 2323 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0737 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 1631 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 1327 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you. It's the best of both worlds: being just minutes from downtown and Lower Greenville area with immediate access to the Santa Fe Trail.

Our luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartment flats and townhomes for rent offer premium finishes that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands, stained concrete or wood-style flooring, and so much more. Community amenities such as our resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with FREE boot camp classes, 2 dog parks, and entertainment lounge make coming to Lakewood Flats the best place to call home!

We are pleased to announce that Lakewood Flats has won the 2018, 2017 and 2016 ApartmentRatings.com Top-Rated Award!

Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 200 (1BR); 300 (2BR)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 100 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: Exotic cats
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakewood Flats have any available units?
Lakewood Flats has 29 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakewood Flats have?
Some of Lakewood Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood Flats is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood Flats offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood Flats offers parking.
Does Lakewood Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakewood Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Flats have a pool?
Yes, Lakewood Flats has a pool.
Does Lakewood Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Lakewood Flats has accessible units.
Does Lakewood Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood Flats has units with dishwashers.
