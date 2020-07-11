Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you. It's the best of both worlds: being just minutes from downtown and Lower Greenville area with immediate access to the Santa Fe Trail.



Our luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartment flats and townhomes for rent offer premium finishes that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands, stained concrete or wood-style flooring, and so much more. Community amenities such as our resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with FREE boot camp classes, 2 dog parks, and entertainment lounge make coming to Lakewood Flats the best place to call home!



We are pleased to announce that Lakewood Flats has won the 2018, 2017 and 2016 ApartmentRatings.com Top-Rated Award!



Virtual Tour