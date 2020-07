Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Lower Greenville Tudor half duplex. The cutest one in the area! Nicely updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counters and newer appliances. full size laundry connections. Private backyard area and lots of storage. Glencoe Park is just one block away. Enjoy some peace and quiet just blocks from the excitement of Greenville Ave.