515 S Marlborough Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A RARE find near Bishop Arts, this gorgeous custom home has it all! A large front porch welcomes you into the beautiful foyer with a grand staircase. The light-filled dining room leads into the large kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry. Open and airy, the home features the master suite on the first floor along with another bedroom by the entry that could also serve as a study. The second story features two additional bedrooms and a full bath. French doors from the living room lead out to the beautiful backyard and detached garage. Make Oak Cliff home today!