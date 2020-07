Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautifully restored 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex features attic storage, laundry room, brand new ss appliances, all granite throughout, hardwood throughout, and 2 zone ac for upstairs and downstairs heating and cooling. Also includes a 500 sq foot party deck complete with a beautiful outdoor fireplace. This wont last long and is an easy application process. Tenant to verify all details prior to application from owner. Includes Washer & Dryer in unit.