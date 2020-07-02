All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5014 B Mission.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5014 B Mission
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:14 AM

5014 B Mission

5014 B Mission Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5014 B Mission Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious East Uptown townhome. Three bedrooms, each with private bath. Hardwoods in main living area and dining room. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances. Huge deck for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Ideal location near downtown and Knox/Henderson.

Application is on our website at www.txurbandoors.com and fee is paid there as well ($50 per adult).
Spacious East Uptown townhome. Three bedrooms, each with private bathroom. Hardwoods in main living area & dining room. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances. Huge deck for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Ideal location near downtown & Knox/Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 B Mission have any available units?
5014 B Mission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 B Mission have?
Some of 5014 B Mission's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 B Mission currently offering any rent specials?
5014 B Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 B Mission pet-friendly?
No, 5014 B Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5014 B Mission offer parking?
Yes, 5014 B Mission offers parking.
Does 5014 B Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 B Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 B Mission have a pool?
No, 5014 B Mission does not have a pool.
Does 5014 B Mission have accessible units?
No, 5014 B Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 B Mission have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 B Mission does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University