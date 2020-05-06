4937 Forest Bend Road

Amenities

Brand NEW (taken down to studs) Pickering Properties’ Group renovation that's loaded with custom details seen in $1M homes! Home is located in the heart of Private School corridor, and it’s a light and bright open concept featuring Laundry Mud Room, Stunning Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Banquette Kitchen Seating, Hi End Stainless Appliances, Duel Fuel Kitchen range (gas top), Tank-less Water Heater(Gas) Huge 15ft x 40ft Outdoor Living Area Covered. Upstairs 4th bedroom could be considered a Mother-in-Law suite or a Game-room. Too many updates to mention. See Transaction desk for List of Updates.