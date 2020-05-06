All apartments in Dallas
4937 Forest Bend Road

4937 Forest Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Forest Bend Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Brand NEW (taken down to studs) Pickering Properties’ Group renovation that's loaded with custom details seen in $1M homes! Home is located in the heart of Private School corridor, and it’s a light and bright open concept featuring Laundry Mud Room, Stunning Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Banquette Kitchen Seating, Hi End Stainless Appliances, Duel Fuel Kitchen range (gas top), Tank-less Water Heater(Gas) Huge 15ft x 40ft Outdoor Living Area Covered. Upstairs 4th bedroom could be considered a Mother-in-Law suite or a Game-room. Too many updates to mention. See Transaction desk for List of Updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Forest Bend Road have any available units?
4937 Forest Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Forest Bend Road have?
Some of 4937 Forest Bend Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Forest Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Forest Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Forest Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4937 Forest Bend Road offer parking?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 4937 Forest Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Forest Bend Road have a pool?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 4937 Forest Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Forest Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4937 Forest Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.

