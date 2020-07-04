4826 March Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful new build home in Inwood Park. This modern transitional features 4 bedrooms & 3.1 bathrooms. The Master Suite has a private balcony and a stunning spa style master bathroom & huge walk in closet. Soaring 20' ceilings and 2 story windows in the living room flood the home with light. Interior finishes include designer lighting, quartz counters, museum finish walls, GE appliances, white oak hardwood floors & custom steel staircase. Custom made electric blinds and many smart home features are throughout the home. Situated on a prime corner lot with majestic trees & a large backyard with room for a pool. Walking distance to Inwood Village with its numerous shops and restaurants, easy access to the Tollway.