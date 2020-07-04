All apartments in Dallas
4826 March Avenue

4826 March Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4826 March Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful new build home in Inwood Park. This modern transitional features 4 bedrooms & 3.1 bathrooms. The Master Suite has a private balcony and a stunning spa style master bathroom & huge walk in closet. Soaring 20' ceilings and 2 story windows in the living room flood the home with light. Interior finishes include designer lighting, quartz counters, museum finish walls, GE appliances, white oak hardwood floors & custom steel staircase. Custom made electric blinds and many smart home features are throughout the home. Situated on a prime corner lot with majestic trees & a large backyard with room for a pool. Walking distance to Inwood Village with its numerous shops and restaurants, easy access to the Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 March Avenue have any available units?
4826 March Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 March Avenue have?
Some of 4826 March Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 March Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4826 March Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 March Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4826 March Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4826 March Avenue offer parking?
No, 4826 March Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4826 March Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 March Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 March Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4826 March Avenue has a pool.
Does 4826 March Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4826 March Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 March Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4826 March Avenue has units with dishwashers.

