Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:57 PM

4808 Swiss Ave 05

4808 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4808 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 05 Available 06/15/20 Large Historic Bldg on Swiss Lots of Natural Light - Property Id: 253846

Available for move in between June 15-25. Owner pays utilities.

For rent is a large 2 bed 2 bath with soaring ceilings and hardwoods throughout.

Live on historic Swiss Ave. minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown and Deep Ellum.

Call or text Drew at 214-785-6850

Easy access to major highways and nightlife that will be back open soon.

This unit will not last. Message for more info today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253846
Property Id 253846

(RLNE5673988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have any available units?
4808 Swiss Ave 05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have?
Some of 4808 Swiss Ave 05's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Swiss Ave 05 currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Swiss Ave 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Swiss Ave 05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 is pet friendly.
Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 offer parking?
No, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 does not offer parking.
Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have a pool?
No, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have accessible units?
No, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Swiss Ave 05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 Swiss Ave 05 has units with dishwashers.

