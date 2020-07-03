4808 Swiss Ave 05

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 05 Available 06/15/20 Large Historic Bldg on Swiss Lots of Natural Light - Property Id: 253846



Available for move in between June 15-25. Owner pays utilities.



For rent is a large 2 bed 2 bath with soaring ceilings and hardwoods throughout.



Live on historic Swiss Ave. minutes from Downtown Dallas, Uptown and Deep Ellum.



Call or text Drew at 214-785-6850



Easy access to major highways and nightlife that will be back open soon.



This unit will not last. Message for more info today.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253846

Property Id 253846



(RLNE5673988)