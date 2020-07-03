4727 Worth Street

Amenities

RARE opportunity FOR SALE OR LEASE, corner lot CRAFTSMAN, originally built in 1915, sits in Old East Dallas’ desirable Peaks Addition. Features include flexible floor plan, smart home features, spacious kitchen, study, sweeping front & back porch. Backyard features landscaping, sprinkler system, sizable grass area, two storage sheds, outdoor covered patio with TV and automatic gate. Plenty of space for entertaining or even a pool! Close proximity to downtown, Uptown, Uber Hub, White Rock Lake and Interstate 30. This home has loads of character and is move-in ready!