Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4727 Worth Street

4727 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4727 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
RARE opportunity FOR SALE OR LEASE, corner lot CRAFTSMAN, originally built in 1915, sits in Old East Dallas’ desirable Peaks Addition. Features include flexible floor plan, smart home features, spacious kitchen, study, sweeping front & back porch. Backyard features landscaping, sprinkler system, sizable grass area, two storage sheds, outdoor covered patio with TV and automatic gate. Plenty of space for entertaining or even a pool! Close proximity to downtown, Uptown, Uber Hub, White Rock Lake and Interstate 30. This home has loads of character and is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Worth Street have any available units?
4727 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 Worth Street have?
Some of 4727 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4727 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4727 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 4727 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Worth Street have a pool?
Yes, 4727 Worth Street has a pool.
Does 4727 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4727 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

