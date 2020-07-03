4708 Manett Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Sleek modern design by Fairmont Homes located on incredible block surrounded by new construction in the heart of East Village.This 3 bed 2.1 bath homes sets the bar for neighborhood design w no detail spared.Thoughtful open floor plan & high end designer finishes throughout.Expansive windows capture tons of natural light highlighting the white oak hardwoods.Kitchen boast stunning rift cut white oak cabinetry,quartz c-tops w waterfall edge on center island,gas cooking accented w matte black plumbing & hardware.The master retreat feels like just that,a retreat. The secondary bedrms share a spacious jack & jill bath,each w its own walk in closet.Private yard; turfed & landscaped for low maintenance outdoor living