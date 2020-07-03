4708 Manett Street

Amenities
Sleek modern design by Fairmont Homes located on incredible block surrounded by new construction in the heart of East Village.This 3 bed 2.1 bath homes sets the bar for neighborhood design w no detail spared.Thoughtful open floor plan & high end designer finishes throughout.Expansive windows capture tons of natural light highlighting the white oak hardwoods.Kitchen boast stunning rift cut white oak cabinetry,quartz c-tops w waterfall edge on center island,gas cooking accented w matte black plumbing & hardware.The master retreat feels like just that,a retreat. The secondary bedrms share a spacious jack & jill bath,each w its own walk in closet.Private yard; turfed & landscaped for low maintenance outdoor living