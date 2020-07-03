All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

4708 Manett Street

4708 Manett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Manett Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Sleek modern design by Fairmont Homes located on incredible block surrounded by new construction in the heart of East Village.This 3 bed 2.1 bath homes sets the bar for neighborhood design w no detail spared.Thoughtful open floor plan & high end designer finishes throughout.Expansive windows capture tons of natural light highlighting the white oak hardwoods.Kitchen boast stunning rift cut white oak cabinetry,quartz c-tops w waterfall edge on center island,gas cooking accented w matte black plumbing & hardware.The master retreat feels like just that,a retreat. The secondary bedrms share a spacious jack & jill bath,each w its own walk in closet.Private yard; turfed & landscaped for low maintenance outdoor living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Manett Street have any available units?
4708 Manett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Manett Street have?
Some of 4708 Manett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Manett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Manett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Manett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Manett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4708 Manett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Manett Street offers parking.
Does 4708 Manett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Manett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Manett Street have a pool?
No, 4708 Manett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Manett Street have accessible units?
No, 4708 Manett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Manett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Manett Street has units with dishwashers.

