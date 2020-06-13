Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

151 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
3 Units Available
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
24 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
$
Northbrook
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Fairway Bend
48 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Fairway Bend
37 Units Available
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Fort Worth
28 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Far Greater Northside
20 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Scenic Bluff
37 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
36 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,295
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City GuideSaginaw
Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met.

Moving to Saginaw

Saginaw is one of the northernmost suburbs of Fort Worth. It's a great location for people who work in downtown Fort Worth, need to commute east to Dallas or travel further north near the Alliance Airport area. Housing is cheap here and the neighborhoods are quiet, making it a great place to settle when you want to escape the crazy hustle and bustle of the city.

Settled on Saginaw as your new home? There are a few things you need to know: Saginaw has a much lower rental rate than average cities. The vacancy rate is also much lower than average. People here like to settle in! Houses for rent are more common than apartments, but you may find a few complexes off Boat Club Road, near the Eagle Mountain Lake. But whether you want to find a one-bedroom apartment or a house to rent, you have a decent chance if you allow yourself a lot of extra time to find it.

After you go through the long search for a perfect rental and finally find the place where you want to live, you need to present yourself as a good potential tenant, because you're going to have a lot of competition. First of all, make sure you have a solid job history. Make sure your credit report is as clean as possible, too. You can get a copy of your credit report for free, so it's worth checking it and making sure there aren't any inaccurate items on there that could hold you back from an awesome new apartment.

Of course, you also need to bring those all-important deposits. Most landlords want the first month's rent plus a security deposit, which is often equal to a month's rent, particularly if you're renting a house or if your credit is blemished. If you're lucky enough to find a pet-friendly apartment, you should expect to pay additional deposits for your fluffy pals.

Neighborhoods

Saginaw doesn't have distinct neighborhoods per se, but each corner of the city has its own character.

North: Bailey Boswell Road is pretty close to the northern boundary of Saginaw, and it's the newest part of town. As the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex just keeps getting bigger, people searching for a perfect country home will find their little plot of land in north Saginaw.

East: The eastern side of Saginaw runs up against the extremely popular Fossil Creek area of Fort Worth. The Saginaw side of things is a little cheaper than Fort Worth, so you can get close access to all the shopping of Fossil Creek without the higher price tag.

South: The southern part of town is a little more industrial, so it's harder to find housing here. However, there is a subdivision close to 287, which can give you a more convenient drive to work, whether you work in this part of Saginaw or need to hop on 287 to commute.

West: The west side is the best side -- if you like easy access to lakefront living! The Eagle Mountain Lake area and Marine Creek areas are easily accessible from west Saginaw, which is great when you want to beat that legendary Texas heat.

Life in Saginaw

Saginaw isn't regarded as the most exciting place to live - that's why people want to live here, so they can get away from it all. The real attraction here is Eagle Mountain Lake, which is especially valued since lakes of any sort are rare in north Texas.

Even though Saginaw doesn't have a lot of major entertainment options or places to see other than the lake, that doesn't mean it's completely isolated. Residents enjoy access to numerous strip malls and grocery stores for the things they need immediately. If you get a big-city itch, the rest of the Dallas/Fort Worth area has hundreds of attractions that are just a short drive away.

Like the rest of Texas, you've got to have a car here. Parts of Dallas/Fort Worth have easy access to the commuter rail, but it doesn't yet make it all the way out to Saginaw. However, Saginaw provides easy access to major highways like I-35 and Loop 820, so you can easily get out to the hustle-and-bustle areas when you've had enough of the quieter life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Saginaw?
The average rent price for Saginaw rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Saginaw?
Some of the colleges located in the Saginaw area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Saginaw?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saginaw from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

