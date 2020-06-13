151 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX📍
This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met.
Saginaw is one of the northernmost suburbs of Fort Worth. It's a great location for people who work in downtown Fort Worth, need to commute east to Dallas or travel further north near the Alliance Airport area. Housing is cheap here and the neighborhoods are quiet, making it a great place to settle when you want to escape the crazy hustle and bustle of the city.
Settled on Saginaw as your new home? There are a few things you need to know: Saginaw has a much lower rental rate than average cities. The vacancy rate is also much lower than average. People here like to settle in! Houses for rent are more common than apartments, but you may find a few complexes off Boat Club Road, near the Eagle Mountain Lake. But whether you want to find a one-bedroom apartment or a house to rent, you have a decent chance if you allow yourself a lot of extra time to find it.
After you go through the long search for a perfect rental and finally find the place where you want to live, you need to present yourself as a good potential tenant, because you're going to have a lot of competition. First of all, make sure you have a solid job history. Make sure your credit report is as clean as possible, too. You can get a copy of your credit report for free, so it's worth checking it and making sure there aren't any inaccurate items on there that could hold you back from an awesome new apartment.
Of course, you also need to bring those all-important deposits. Most landlords want the first month's rent plus a security deposit, which is often equal to a month's rent, particularly if you're renting a house or if your credit is blemished. If you're lucky enough to find a pet-friendly apartment, you should expect to pay additional deposits for your fluffy pals.
Saginaw doesn't have distinct neighborhoods per se, but each corner of the city has its own character.
North: Bailey Boswell Road is pretty close to the northern boundary of Saginaw, and it's the newest part of town. As the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex just keeps getting bigger, people searching for a perfect country home will find their little plot of land in north Saginaw.
East: The eastern side of Saginaw runs up against the extremely popular Fossil Creek area of Fort Worth. The Saginaw side of things is a little cheaper than Fort Worth, so you can get close access to all the shopping of Fossil Creek without the higher price tag.
South: The southern part of town is a little more industrial, so it's harder to find housing here. However, there is a subdivision close to 287, which can give you a more convenient drive to work, whether you work in this part of Saginaw or need to hop on 287 to commute.
West: The west side is the best side -- if you like easy access to lakefront living! The Eagle Mountain Lake area and Marine Creek areas are easily accessible from west Saginaw, which is great when you want to beat that legendary Texas heat.
Saginaw isn't regarded as the most exciting place to live - that's why people want to live here, so they can get away from it all. The real attraction here is Eagle Mountain Lake, which is especially valued since lakes of any sort are rare in north Texas.
Even though Saginaw doesn't have a lot of major entertainment options or places to see other than the lake, that doesn't mean it's completely isolated. Residents enjoy access to numerous strip malls and grocery stores for the things they need immediately. If you get a big-city itch, the rest of the Dallas/Fort Worth area has hundreds of attractions that are just a short drive away.
Like the rest of Texas, you've got to have a car here. Parts of Dallas/Fort Worth have easy access to the commuter rail, but it doesn't yet make it all the way out to Saginaw. However, Saginaw provides easy access to major highways like I-35 and Loop 820, so you can easily get out to the hustle-and-bustle areas when you've had enough of the quieter life.