151 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX

Moving to Saginaw

Saginaw is one of the northernmost suburbs of Fort Worth. It's a great location for people who work in downtown Fort Worth, need to commute east to Dallas or travel further north near the Alliance Airport area. Housing is cheap here and the neighborhoods are quiet, making it a great place to settle when you want to escape the crazy hustle and bustle of the city.

Settled on Saginaw as your new home? There are a few things you need to know: Saginaw has a much lower rental rate than average cities. The vacancy rate is also much lower than average. People here like to settle in! Houses for rent are more common than apartments, but you may find a few complexes off Boat Club Road, near the Eagle Mountain Lake. But whether you want to find a one-bedroom apartment or a house to rent, you have a decent chance if you allow yourself a lot of extra time to find it.

After you go through the long search for a perfect rental and finally find the place where you want to live, you need to present yourself as a good potential tenant, because you're going to have a lot of competition. First of all, make sure you have a solid job history. Make sure your credit report is as clean as possible, too. You can get a copy of your credit report for free, so it's worth checking it and making sure there aren't any inaccurate items on there that could hold you back from an awesome new apartment.

Of course, you also need to bring those all-important deposits. Most landlords want the first month's rent plus a security deposit, which is often equal to a month's rent, particularly if you're renting a house or if your credit is blemished. If you're lucky enough to find a pet-friendly apartment, you should expect to pay additional deposits for your fluffy pals.