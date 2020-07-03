TOTALLY REDONE PRESERVATION DALLAS AWARD WINNING PROPERTY PLUS Huge Award Winning Historic Duplex!TWO BEDROOMS! TWO BATHS! HUGE LIVING AREA!FORMAL DINNING AREA!LARGE SIZE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK!ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS!BACK YARD! ELECTRIC GATE TWO COVERD CARPORT!LUSH GREEN FRONT YARD !LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4617 GASTON Avenue have any available units?
4617 GASTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 GASTON Avenue have?
Some of 4617 GASTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 GASTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4617 GASTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.