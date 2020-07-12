/
111 Apartments for rent in Roseland, Dallas, TX
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,185
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1203 sqft
Alexan Ross offers studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Dallas, TX.
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1344 sqft
A recently renovated community near parks and classic Manhattan. On-site pool, coffee bar and dog park. Spacious interiors with granite countertops, new appliances, and a patio or balcony in each unit.
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
483 sqft
Sophisticated Finishes and Modern Floorplans define East Knox-Henderson's newest address. These freshly renovated residences are available for immediate occupancy and feature the upscale design and amenities.
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1229 sqft
Nestled in the fashionable Deep Ellum district of Downtown Dallas, Broadstone Ambrose is close to the DART rail system and I-45. Savor fully-fitted kitchen appliances and amenities such as internet access, clubhouse and pool.
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1159 sqft
Within walking distance to Cole Park and Katy Trail. Also near Cityplace/Uptown DART Station. Open floor plans feature modern kitchens and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a range of fitness facilities, including Modera bikes.
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1077 sqft
Homes with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, European cabinetry and garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to a lap pool, extra storage space and outdoor barbecue area, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1210 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, spacious closets and intruder alarms. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center, a pool and a pet park, among other modern amenities. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1274 sqft
Enjoy luxury amenities like an on-site coffee bar, cabanas, pet area, swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments feature wood floors, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,035
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1137 sqft
Modern apartments with sleek finishes and a patio/balcony. Use the onsite conference room to work or have meetings. Workout in the gym. Enjoy easy access to the North Central Expressway. Just four miles from downtown.
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,271
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$920
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,525
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1509 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
