4604 Sycamore Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

NOW for SALE or LEASE at $3,850. Newly remodeled home with vintage gables. New open floor plan, high ceilings, granite & quartz counter tops, and padded wood floors, welcome you home. Chef’s kitchen has large island with SS appliances, and opens to three living spaces for your entertaining pleasure. Huge covered patio is plumbed for an outdoor kitchen. Vaulted ceiling bedrooms up including a huge master suite with sitting area, wet bar & his & hers walk-in closets. Smart Home Automation, Security, Nest controls to ensure your family’s safety & comfort. Master bath with clawfoot tub, dual vanities, showers, & water closet. Pay no Dallas City Property taxes for the next 9 years. $5,000 buyer credit at closing.