Dallas, TX
4604 Sycamore Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:46 AM

4604 Sycamore Street

4604 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Sycamore Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
NOW for SALE or LEASE at $3,850. Newly remodeled home with vintage gables. New open floor plan, high ceilings, granite & quartz counter tops, and padded wood floors, welcome you home. Chef’s kitchen has large island with SS appliances, and opens to three living spaces for your entertaining pleasure. Huge covered patio is plumbed for an outdoor kitchen. Vaulted ceiling bedrooms up including a huge master suite with sitting area, wet bar & his & hers walk-in closets. Smart Home Automation, Security, Nest controls to ensure your family’s safety & comfort. Master bath with clawfoot tub, dual vanities, showers, & water closet. Pay no Dallas City Property taxes for the next 9 years. $5,000 buyer credit at closing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Sycamore Street have any available units?
4604 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 4604 Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4604 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 4604 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 4604 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 4604 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.

