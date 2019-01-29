All apartments in Dallas
4557 Lynnacre Circle

4557 Lynnacre Circle
Location

4557 Lynnacre Circle, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***VISIT THIS HOME TO TAKE A SELF TOUR-SIMPLY FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS IN FRONT WINDOW***
Desirable home located in the western park Dallas area. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1892 square foot of living space. The home has ceiling fans in all bedrooms, private laundry room with full size W/D connections, the garage was converted to an additional living room/game room or can be used for a 5th bedroom, large back yard with big mature trees. The income requirement for this home is $ 4550.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to inquire for more information and to apply!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have any available units?
4557 Lynnacre Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have?
Some of 4557 Lynnacre Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Lynnacre Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Lynnacre Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Lynnacre Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 Lynnacre Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Lynnacre Circle offers parking.
Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 Lynnacre Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have a pool?
No, 4557 Lynnacre Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have accessible units?
No, 4557 Lynnacre Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Lynnacre Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 Lynnacre Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

