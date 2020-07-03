All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4504 Rusk Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:29 AM

4504 Rusk Avenue

4504 Rusk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Rusk Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY TOWN-HOME IN THE HEART OF DALLAS! This open and bright 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready to be yours! Close to bars, restaurants and shopping! PRIVATE ROOFTOP patio perfect for entertaining and checking out the unobstructed view of the Dallas skyline. The first floor has the living room, kitchen and dining room and is surrounded with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony.Master has it's own private balcony and bathroom. The second bedroom has its own bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the home! OWNER OCCUPIED UNTIL 4-15. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. SHOWINGS MUST BE SCHEDULED 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Rusk Avenue have any available units?
4504 Rusk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Rusk Avenue have?
Some of 4504 Rusk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Rusk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Rusk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Rusk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Rusk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Rusk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Rusk Avenue offers parking.
Does 4504 Rusk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Rusk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Rusk Avenue have a pool?
No, 4504 Rusk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Rusk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4504 Rusk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Rusk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Rusk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

