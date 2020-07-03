4504 Rusk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY TOWN-HOME IN THE HEART OF DALLAS! This open and bright 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready to be yours! Close to bars, restaurants and shopping! PRIVATE ROOFTOP patio perfect for entertaining and checking out the unobstructed view of the Dallas skyline. The first floor has the living room, kitchen and dining room and is surrounded with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony.Master has it's own private balcony and bathroom. The second bedroom has its own bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the home! OWNER OCCUPIED UNTIL 4-15. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. SHOWINGS MUST BE SCHEDULED 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE. Schedule your showing today!