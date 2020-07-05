All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4340 Cedar Springs Road

4340 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished, Beautiful, Updated 2nd Story Corner Unit Condo Featuring 2 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms. Utility Room In-Suite. Each Bedroom Has A Sliding Door For Private Balcony. Kitchen Is Updated With Stainless Appliances, Double Oven And More. New Vinyl Flooring In Living Area. Comfortable Furniture And Electronics Already in Place Ready to Move-in. Great For Executives Or Traveling Workers Here For a Short While. Near Dallas Love Field and UTSW Medical Center. Lease Options Available 6 to 12 Months. Convenient Access To Dallas North Tollway, Oak Lawn-Cedar Springs And More! One Reserved Parking Spot In Enclosed Gate. Secure Complex With Access Controls In Place. Move In Ready 1-20!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4340 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4340 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4340 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

