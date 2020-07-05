4340 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Furnished, Beautiful, Updated 2nd Story Corner Unit Condo Featuring 2 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms. Utility Room In-Suite. Each Bedroom Has A Sliding Door For Private Balcony. Kitchen Is Updated With Stainless Appliances, Double Oven And More. New Vinyl Flooring In Living Area. Comfortable Furniture And Electronics Already in Place Ready to Move-in. Great For Executives Or Traveling Workers Here For a Short While. Near Dallas Love Field and UTSW Medical Center. Lease Options Available 6 to 12 Months. Convenient Access To Dallas North Tollway, Oak Lawn-Cedar Springs And More! One Reserved Parking Spot In Enclosed Gate. Secure Complex With Access Controls In Place. Move In Ready 1-20!