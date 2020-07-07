Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
accessible
courtyard
Discover a new place to live at Oakwood Apartments! Located just minutes from I30, you can easily get to where you need to go. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Find your new home at Oakwood Apartments. Contact or drop by the leasing office today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $50; Couple Applicants $75
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $250; Three Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Trash $15; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control $6