Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Oakwood

2538 Bahama Dr · (214) 441-6665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2538 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX 75211
El Tivoli Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 15

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,010

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
accessible
courtyard
Discover a new place to live at Oakwood Apartments! Located just minutes from I30, you can easily get to where you need to go. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Find your new home at Oakwood Apartments. Contact or drop by the leasing office today!

(RLNE2752587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $50; Couple Applicants $75
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $250; Three Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Trash $15; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control $6
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood have any available units?
Oakwood has 4 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakwood have?
Some of Oakwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood offers parking.
Does Oakwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood has a pool.
Does Oakwood have accessible units?
Yes, Oakwood has accessible units.
Does Oakwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood has units with dishwashers.
