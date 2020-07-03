All apartments in Dallas
4332 Gilbert Avenue

Location

4332 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
GREAT LOCATION in Oak Lawn near Highland Park w NO HOA DUES in this SUPER CHIC, 3-story PRIVATE RESIDENCE w covered, GATED, SECURE ENTRANCE. Experience LUXURIOUS LIVING w 2 very well appointed & oversized bedrooms w en suite baths & walk-in closets. The 2nd floor FAMILY ROOM welcomes natural light w a 22 ft wall of windows to showcase the DESIGNER ARTWORK, & a FABULOUS, CUSTOM CHANDELIER! Enjoy breakfast or an evening dinner on the BALCONY PATIO complete w grill located just off 2nd fl kitchen that offers granite counters, custom cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. The 3rd fl loft has full bath, wet bar & is an excellent place to relax for a game of pool & TV watching. All new TVs+SONOS! Also For Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4332 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4332 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Gilbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4332 Gilbert Avenue has a pool.
Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

