4332 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

GREAT LOCATION in Oak Lawn near Highland Park w NO HOA DUES in this SUPER CHIC, 3-story PRIVATE RESIDENCE w covered, GATED, SECURE ENTRANCE. Experience LUXURIOUS LIVING w 2 very well appointed & oversized bedrooms w en suite baths & walk-in closets. The 2nd floor FAMILY ROOM welcomes natural light w a 22 ft wall of windows to showcase the DESIGNER ARTWORK, & a FABULOUS, CUSTOM CHANDELIER! Enjoy breakfast or an evening dinner on the BALCONY PATIO complete w grill located just off 2nd fl kitchen that offers granite counters, custom cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. The 3rd fl loft has full bath, wet bar & is an excellent place to relax for a game of pool & TV watching. All new TVs+SONOS! Also For Sale