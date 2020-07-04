4312 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

The Beverly Condos!! One of the newest jewels in the Cedar Springs & Oak Lawn area. These meticulously State-of-the-Art Architectural Designed condos represent the ultimate Wow factor! The beautifully crafted exterior combines contemporary stucco, brick, brushed nickel accents and luxurious wood complemented by Artisan designed landscaping. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors throughout the home featuring 10 foot ceilings with recessed dimming lights, contemporary shaker cabinets, stone counter tops, waterfall island, stainless appliances, recessed LED lighting, decorative lighting and contemporary ceiling fans, chrome hardware and much more!! Relax on the roof top with views of the Dallas skyline!