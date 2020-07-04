All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4312 Cedar Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4312 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4312 Cedar Springs Road

4312 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4312 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Beverly Condos!! One of the newest jewels in the Cedar Springs & Oak Lawn area. These meticulously State-of-the-Art Architectural Designed condos represent the ultimate Wow factor! The beautifully crafted exterior combines contemporary stucco, brick, brushed nickel accents and luxurious wood complemented by Artisan designed landscaping. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors throughout the home featuring 10 foot ceilings with recessed dimming lights, contemporary shaker cabinets, stone counter tops, waterfall island, stainless appliances, recessed LED lighting, decorative lighting and contemporary ceiling fans, chrome hardware and much more!! Relax on the roof top with views of the Dallas skyline!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4312 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4312 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 4312 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4312 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University