4309 W Lovers Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking coffee bar air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

Park Cities-Home Office For Lease, 4309 West Lovers Ln, 75209

LIVE AND WORK- Residential And /or Office Retail Zoning -

4309 W. Lovers Lane Dallas, Tx 75209 - Prime Location

Highland Park * Park Cities * Preston Hollow* Bluffview * Highland Park *



1929 Bungalow Home Original 6BR * 2Baths * LR * DR * Kitchen * Utility W/dryer hookups, utility * private yard and private courtyard * hardwood floors throughout * 12+ parking spaces, 4 separate entrances

*** Great neighborhood Wine and Coffee Bar, High Tea Room, juice bar.... Salon or Barber Library.



For Information Call Dee Fredde - 469 585 4713 or email

** Pricing available upon request **

Prime Location (across from Drakes, next to Joses, Lovefield Airport, Lemmon/Midway/ Northwest

Private Courtyard - Several entrances up to 12 parking spaces 6BR *2 Bath * LR *DR Original

Park Cities * Preston Hollow* Bluffview *Highland Park * North Dallas

ZONED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL- only 2 streets in Dallas with unique zoning. Save Time, Marketing and Gas.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

1700 sf AND /OR up to 2,028 SF contiguous space available

FEATURES AND AMENITIES

Fenced Lot

Courtyard

1929 Bungalow original 1920s, hardwood Floors throughout, etc

Live and work if desired, zoned for signs retail or office or residential.



TRAFFIC

COLLECTION STREET CROSS STREET TRAFFIC VOL YEAR DISTANCE

S Cresthaven Rd Aero Dr, SW 839 2018 0.09 mi

Bluffview Blvd Lovers Ln, N 8,385 2018 0.16 mi

Lovers Ln 7,147 2012 0.26 mi

Lovers Ln Midway Rd, E 6,648 2018 0.26 mi

Lemmon Ave W Lovers Ln, NW 37,193 2018 0.27 mi

WALK SCORE

Somewhat Walkable (61)

TRANSIT SCORE

Some Transit (32)

BIKE SCORE

Somewhat Bikeable (45)



FEATURES AND AMENITIES

24 Hour Access

Fenced Lot

Private Courtyard

Hardwood floors throughout,



(RLNE5686113)