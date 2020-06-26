4309 W Lovers Ln

Amenities
Park Cities-Home Office For Lease, 4309 West Lovers Ln, 75209
LIVE AND WORK- Residential And /or Office Retail Zoning -
4309 W. Lovers Lane Dallas, Tx 75209 - Prime Location
1929 Bungalow Home Original 6BR * 2Baths * LR * DR * Kitchen * Utility W/dryer hookups, utility * private yard and private courtyard * hardwood floors throughout * 12+ parking spaces, 4 separate entrances
*** Great neighborhood Wine and Coffee Bar, High Tea Room, juice bar.... Salon or Barber Library.
For Information Call Dee Fredde - 469 585 4713 or email
** Pricing available upon request **
Prime Location (across from Drakes, next to Joses, Lovefield Airport, Lemmon/Midway/ Northwest
ZONED RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL- only 2 streets in Dallas with unique zoning. Save Time, Marketing and Gas.
ABOUT THE PROPERTY
1700 sf AND /OR up to 2,028 SF contiguous space available
FEATURES AND AMENITIES
Fenced Lot
Courtyard
Live and work if desired, zoned for signs retail or office or residential.
TRAFFIC
COLLECTION STREET CROSS STREET TRAFFIC VOL YEAR DISTANCE
S Cresthaven Rd Aero Dr, SW 839 2018 0.09 mi
Bluffview Blvd Lovers Ln, N 8,385 2018 0.16 mi
Lovers Ln 7,147 2012 0.26 mi
Lovers Ln Midway Rd, E 6,648 2018 0.26 mi
Lemmon Ave W Lovers Ln, NW 37,193 2018 0.27 mi
WALK SCORE
Somewhat Walkable (61)
TRANSIT SCORE
Some Transit (32)
BIKE SCORE
Somewhat Bikeable (45)
24 Hour Access
