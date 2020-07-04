4130 Hawthorne

Amenities

WI-FI & Laundry Facilities Included. Locked entry 8 unit building with intercom in each apt. Mail and USPS packages delivered into locked lobby. First floor unit with updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors. Abundant storage; floor to ceiling built-in cabinets in hallway and bathroom. Built-in Bookcase and shelves in LR. Off-street parking with all night Lighting. Free laundry area for Tenant use. 1 mi from Highland Park Village, 3.5 mi to Downtown Dallas. Close to Restaurants, Museums, Entertainment, Shopping. This apt is adorable with lots of storage and Closet space.