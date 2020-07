Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar concierge internet access

Style and luxury rise in this new five-story treasure with a backdrop of Downtown Dallas creating the perfect scene. The finest of finish and detail only tell part of the story. Urban resort pool and outdoor lounge engulf the reflection of the skyline and beckon your arrival. Direct access to the Katy Trail and close proximity to Reverchon Park satisfy your fitter side. Endless adventure awaits with dining, entertainment and nightlife but steps away in Victory Park, and gourmet abounds, sporting events flourish, music plays. You have become the main character of this story where Magnolia Station begins.