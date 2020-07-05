4118 Crossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Bluffview bungalow now available for SHORT TERM or 12 month lease ! Quietly nestled in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Dallas between multi-million dollar homes and conveniently located within a 10 minute or less drive to Bachman Lake, NorthPark Mall and Dallas Lovefield Airport!

This adorable home has been impeccably maintained and is move in ready with some updates done including a NEW HVAC system, outdoor kitchen, laminate flooring and fresh paint.

Both bedrooms are on the first floor as well as a wet bar perfect for entertaining while 2nd floor features a 2nd living or game room and unfinished attic space with additional square footage

Home is also listed for SALE under MLS 14151604