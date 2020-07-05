All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 18 2019 at 1:28 AM

4118 Crossing Lane

4118 Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Crossing Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Cochran Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bluffview bungalow now available for SHORT TERM or 12 month lease ! Quietly nestled in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Dallas between multi-million dollar homes and conveniently located within a 10 minute or less drive to Bachman Lake, NorthPark Mall and Dallas Lovefield Airport!
This adorable home has been impeccably maintained and is move in ready with some updates done including a NEW HVAC system, outdoor kitchen, laminate flooring and fresh paint.
Both bedrooms are on the first floor as well as a wet bar perfect for entertaining while 2nd floor features a 2nd living or game room and unfinished attic space with additional square footage
Home is also listed for SALE under MLS 14151604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Crossing Lane have any available units?
4118 Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Crossing Lane have?
Some of 4118 Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Crossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4118 Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 4118 Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 4118 Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 4118 Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.

