Amenities

WASHER & DRYER INSTALLED!! 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1320 sq. ft. unit located on second floor. 1.5 bath, kitchen, living room,bedrooms and full bath on 3rd floor. Full size washer and dryer connections in unit. Gated community and one assigned parking space with plenty of additional spaces available. Unit features hardwood floors, kitchen, laundry, and both baths. All appliances to stay. Great location.