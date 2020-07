Paxton at Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport conference room e-payments key fob access lobby

Our newly renovated apartment homes are nestled on the corner of Audelia and Walnut Hill, near 635. Within a 5-mile radius, you will find some of the best trails with Whiterock Trail just minutes away as well all the shopping, schools, and restaurants that this big city has to offer. Our floor plans range from one bedroom, one bath to spacious three bedrooms, two bath homes which all come with an amazing variety of amenities, including outdoor patios with additional storage. Choose one of these homes and enjoy access to a fun and inviting community. Our renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass-tile backsplash, granite countertops, clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Give us a call to schedule a tour of our dog friendly apartments in Dallas TX.