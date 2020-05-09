3924 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Oversized 2 bed-1 bath first floor duplex in Oak Lawn, just outside HP. Large bedrooms with natural light, arched entries, bright dining room, living room with fireplace, covered front patio, garage, laundry, large kitchen and walk-in pantry. Built to last in the 1930s, the inside has been painted, kitchen updated, hardwoods polished. Contains extra storage, fireplace and planting beds in the backyard-patio area. Brand new stainless steel convection oven and microwave. Walking distance to Whole Foods, restaurants and coffee shops, easy access to Tollway, Love Field, Katy Trail, 2 miles to downtown Dallas. Walking distance to mansions on Lakeside Park and trails on Turtle Creek.