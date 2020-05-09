All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3924 Hawthorne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3924 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

3924 Hawthorne Avenue

3924 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3924 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Oversized 2 bed-1 bath first floor duplex in Oak Lawn, just outside HP. Large bedrooms with natural light, arched entries, bright dining room, living room with fireplace, covered front patio, garage, laundry, large kitchen and walk-in pantry. Built to last in the 1930s, the inside has been painted, kitchen updated, hardwoods polished. Contains extra storage, fireplace and planting beds in the backyard-patio area. Brand new stainless steel convection oven and microwave. Walking distance to Whole Foods, restaurants and coffee shops, easy access to Tollway, Love Field, Katy Trail, 2 miles to downtown Dallas. Walking distance to mansions on Lakeside Park and trails on Turtle Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
3924 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 3924 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University