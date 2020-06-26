3824 Travis Street

Amenities

Rare Opportunity to lease in Valencia Townhomes with Super Bonus of this great location. Walk a block to entry of the Katy Trail and walk one block north to Blackburn Street and on to West Village, and enjoy easy access to Hwy 75, Arts District and airports. This two bedroom unit has spacious living room and dining room area and extra room off master bedroom for home office, cozy den or reading room. Nice kitchen with tall cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, two and one half baths, utility closet and two car attached garage, great closets, gated entry to complex, community pool, and window coverings. This property has never been leased. Agent is related to Owner.