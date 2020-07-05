3706 Pinebrook Dr

Amenities
Very Spacious Home
* Easy to clean ceramic floors in kitchen
* Nice laminate flooring in living room and hallway
* Lots of cabinets and storage space
* New carpet in bedrooms
* Attached garage
* Close to J.N. Ervin Elementary and Kennedy-Curry Middle Schools
* Only minutes away from Alta Mesa and Highland Hills Parks
Omega PDM Standard Rental Qualification Criteria:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Your Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections, and Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.