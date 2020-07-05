All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3706 Pinebrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3706 Pinebrook Dr
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:45 AM

3706 Pinebrook Dr

3706 Pinebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3706 Pinebrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Spacious Home

* Easy to clean ceramic floors in kitchen
* Nice laminate flooring in living room and hallway
* Lots of cabinets and storage space
* New carpet in bedrooms
* Attached garage
* Close to J.N. Ervin Elementary and Kennedy-Curry Middle Schools
* Only minutes away from Alta Mesa and Highland Hills Parks

__________________________________________________Ã?Â­______________
Omega PDM Standard Rental Qualification Criteria:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No felonies/multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Your Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections, and Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON-OR-BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have any available units?
3706 Pinebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have?
Some of 3706 Pinebrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Pinebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Pinebrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Pinebrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Pinebrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Pinebrook Dr offers parking.
Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Pinebrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have a pool?
No, 3706 Pinebrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3706 Pinebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Pinebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Pinebrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University