3637 Oak Lawn Avenue

Awesome Three level corner unit with all new hardwood flooring, granite and fresh paint! Plenty of natural light, space and storage; impressive entry! This beautiful townhome has a perfect flexible open floor plan with private side yard. Downstairs bedroom and bathroom, could also be study. Spacious kitchen with ss appliances, gas cooktop, large island, breakfast bar, opens to living area with fireplace and walk-out balcony on second floor. Master bedroom has fireplace, master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Secondary bedroom with private bathroom also on third floor. Four balconies and private gated patio entry complete this wonderful home.