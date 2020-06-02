All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:39 PM

3637 Oak Lawn Avenue

3637 Oak Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Three level corner unit with all new hardwood flooring, granite and fresh paint! Plenty of natural light, space and storage; impressive entry! This beautiful townhome has a perfect flexible open floor plan with private side yard. Downstairs bedroom and bathroom, could also be study. Spacious kitchen with ss appliances, gas cooktop, large island, breakfast bar, opens to living area with fireplace and walk-out balcony on second floor. Master bedroom has fireplace, master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Secondary bedroom with private bathroom also on third floor. Four balconies and private gated patio entry complete this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have any available units?
3637 Oak Lawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have?
Some of 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Oak Lawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 Oak Lawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

