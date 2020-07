Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Beautiful FULLY UPDATED home that WILL NOT LAST LONG! Move-in Ready! FRIDGE INCLUDED. This home is close to Fair Park and just minutes from downtown! House was recently renovated with new cabinets, granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen and bath tile floors, new kitchen backsplash, new lighting, new windows, new roof, new fence. Please call Paul (469)744-6602 for information on leasing the property.