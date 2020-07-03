All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3608 Convent Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3608 Convent Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:17 AM

3608 Convent Street

3608 Convent Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3608 Convent Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Close to Baylor Hospital, Downtown, Deep Ellum, museums, great restaurants, night life, outdoor activities, and or active lifestyle settings. Across the street is Exhall Park & Recreation Center. Recent updates with fresh paint, light fixtures, LED lights, landscaping, grass, and installed fan bottom floor outdoor area. Includes refrigerator, wash and dryer, microwave, and oven. Furniture shown is optional. Two balconies, one has a natural gas BBQ grill (optional, call agent for additional info). Other large balcony opens from the living area with a view of the courtyard. Courtyard is gated and has a community outdoor grill for residents only. Extra spacious room on the 1st floor as an office or media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Convent Street have any available units?
3608 Convent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Convent Street have?
Some of 3608 Convent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Convent Street currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Convent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Convent Street pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Convent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3608 Convent Street offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Convent Street offers parking.
Does 3608 Convent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Convent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Convent Street have a pool?
No, 3608 Convent Street does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Convent Street have accessible units?
No, 3608 Convent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Convent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Convent Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University