3608 Convent Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage media room bbq/grill courtyard

Close to Baylor Hospital, Downtown, Deep Ellum, museums, great restaurants, night life, outdoor activities, and or active lifestyle settings. Across the street is Exhall Park & Recreation Center. Recent updates with fresh paint, light fixtures, LED lights, landscaping, grass, and installed fan bottom floor outdoor area. Includes refrigerator, wash and dryer, microwave, and oven. Furniture shown is optional. Two balconies, one has a natural gas BBQ grill (optional, call agent for additional info). Other large balcony opens from the living area with a view of the courtyard. Courtyard is gated and has a community outdoor grill for residents only. Extra spacious room on the 1st floor as an office or media room.