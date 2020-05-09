All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3522 Routh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3522 Routh Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:18 PM

3522 Routh Street

3522 Routh St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3522 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant, sleek, modern positioned amongst canopy of trees 2 bed, 2.5 bath in a prime location just off Turtle Creek. This open floor plan with impressive features designed for entertaining in mind with it's spacious room, quartz countertops, beautiful island finish and premium stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for a large gathering or perfect for just your family. Both bedrooms are generously sized with baths that have modern detailing. Great location walking distance to parks with quick access to downtown & uptown Dallas, restaurants nightlife, entertainment, Historic Art District and shopping. Ask about an option to keep furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Routh Street have any available units?
3522 Routh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Routh Street have?
Some of 3522 Routh Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Routh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Routh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Routh Street pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Routh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3522 Routh Street offer parking?
No, 3522 Routh Street does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Routh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Routh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Routh Street have a pool?
No, 3522 Routh Street does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Routh Street have accessible units?
No, 3522 Routh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Routh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Routh Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University