3522 Routh Street

Elegant, sleek, modern positioned amongst canopy of trees 2 bed, 2.5 bath in a prime location just off Turtle Creek. This open floor plan with impressive features designed for entertaining in mind with it's spacious room, quartz countertops, beautiful island finish and premium stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for a large gathering or perfect for just your family. Both bedrooms are generously sized with baths that have modern detailing. Great location walking distance to parks with quick access to downtown & uptown Dallas, restaurants nightlife, entertainment, Historic Art District and shopping. Ask about an option to keep furnished!