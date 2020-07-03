Charming home for lease in Westwood Park Oak Cliff. Great location close to Keist Park and Bishop Arts. Large home with 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus an extra living room space upstairs. Hardwoods throughout downstairs. Privacy gate to the large backyard and driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3441 Boulder Drive have any available units?
3441 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3441 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.