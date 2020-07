Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool pool table key fob access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving piano room smoke-free community trash valet yoga

From poolside to pool table, from workout to work from home, from rooftop to private balcony, the amenities at The Taylor Uptown are designed to anticipate your every need.



The Taylor Uptown sets the standard for luxury living in Dallas’ vibrant Uptown neighborhood with luxe studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences and stunning two-story penthouses. It’s where haute meets cool in the most beautiful of ways.



Top to bottom, inside and out, luxury is at every turn with features and amenities that make your life easier and extraordinarily comfortable. The Taylor Uptown is how you're supposed to live in Uptown: without compromise.



The residences and penthouses at The Taylor Uptown deliver on the haute with bright, expansive spaces loaded with designer details and upgrades at every turn. The completely reimagined social spaces are outfitted with custom-couture furnishings that beg to be lounged on, where colors soothe and the sun shines in. It's the perfect blend of modern design and organ