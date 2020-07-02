3414 Elm St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Hardwood Floors
Loft-Style Floor Plans
Patio/Balcony
Polished Concrete Floors
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer and Dryer Connections
Community Amenities
Close to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment
Controlled-Access Parking
Covered Reserved Parking
Easy Access to DART Rail Station
Fitness Center Access at The Murray Lofts
Outdoor Lounge Area and Gazebo
Pool Access at Futura Lofts
Rooftop Deck Access at 3200 Main
Short Term Lease
