3414 Elm St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Hardwood Floors



Loft-Style Floor Plans



Patio/Balcony



Polished Concrete Floors



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



Washer and Dryer Connections



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Close to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment



Controlled-Access Parking



Covered Reserved Parking



Easy Access to DART Rail Station



Fitness Center Access at The Murray Lofts



Outdoor Lounge Area and Gazebo



Pool Access at Futura Lofts



Rooftop Deck Access at 3200 Main



Short Term Lease



----------------------------------------------------



Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!