Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

3414 Elm St

3414 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Hardwood Floors

Loft-Style Floor Plans

Patio/Balcony

Polished Concrete Floors

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer and Dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Close to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment

Controlled-Access Parking

Covered Reserved Parking

Easy Access to DART Rail Station

Fitness Center Access at The Murray Lofts

Outdoor Lounge Area and Gazebo

Pool Access at Futura Lofts

Rooftop Deck Access at 3200 Main

Short Term Lease

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Elm St have any available units?
3414 Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Elm St have?
Some of 3414 Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3414 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Elm St offers parking.
Does 3414 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Elm St have a pool?
Yes, 3414 Elm St has a pool.
Does 3414 Elm St have accessible units?
Yes, 3414 Elm St has accessible units.
Does 3414 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.

