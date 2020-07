Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated ranch with designer colors and finishes. Oversized master with sitting area and two walk-in closets, one you must see to believe. Three total bedrooms, two baths with new vanities and tile. New flooring, paint and fixtures. Open floor plan great for entertaining or perfect for family. Kitchen with new granite and backsplash. New refrigerator. All new windows and blinds. Large backyard with cute play shed. Quiet neighborhood. Easy to show.